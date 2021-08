SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident here on Monday.

According to police, Umair was on his way to home when a rashly driven dumper hit his motorcycle at Dharam Kot Chowk. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the dumper driver,who fled the scene soon after the accident.