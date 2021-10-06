UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:28 PM

Youth killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Huzaifa, 17, resident of Dholka town, Sillanwali was travelling towards Shaheenabad on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven bus hit him near chak no.129 SB and fled. Consequently, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after medico-legal formalities and registered case.

