Youth killed in road accident

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, two young boys Muhammad Qasid and Fahad were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a dumper truck near Baba Khushi Muhammad shrine, Dijkot.

Fahad was killed on the spot, while Qasid received injuries and was shifted to Rural Health Center, Dijkot.