UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:31 PM

Youth killed in road accident

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, two young boys Muhammad Qasid and Fahad were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a dumper truck near Baba Khushi Muhammad shrine, Dijkot.

Fahad was killed on the spot, while Qasid received injuries and was shifted to Rural Health Center, Dijkot.

Related Topics

Road Accident Young Man

Recent Stories

Global sports stars and decision-makers start arri ..

Global sports stars and decision-makers start arriving for Expo 2020

5 minutes ago
 "The Battle at Lake Changjin" stays atop Chinese b ..

"The Battle at Lake Changjin" stays atop Chinese box office chart

7 minutes ago
 PML-F sorrows over loss of lives in an earthquake

PML-F sorrows over loss of lives in an earthquake

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Ruling Out Possibility for Putin, Rais ..

Kremlin Not Ruling Out Possibility for Putin, Raisi to Meet by End of Year

10 minutes ago
 Biden, White House Have Not Yet Congratulated Puti ..

Biden, White House Have Not Yet Congratulated Putin on His Birthday - Kremlin

10 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 40,000

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.