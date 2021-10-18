Youth killed in road accident

A young man was killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident near Quaidabad morr

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A young man was killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident near Quaidabad morr.

Police said here on Monday that Muhammad Nadeem (23) along with his friend Muhammad Hussain(16),was travelling on motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near Quaidabad morr.

Consequently,Nadeem died on-the-spot,while Hussain suffered injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the victims to THQ hospital.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing legal-medico formalities, while further investigation was underway.