Youth killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained injuries as over-speeding car collided with a tree near here on Saturday late night .

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a speedy car collided with a tree at Gadalla Stop, Sambrial-Daska Road. As a result, Ahmed (16), died on-the-spot while his friend Sabir (25), of Bhopalwala sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital, Daska.