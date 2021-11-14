UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained injuries as over-speeding car collided with a tree near here on Saturday late night .

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a speedy car collided with a tree at Gadalla Stop, Sambrial-Daska Road. As a result, Ahmed (16), died on-the-spot while his friend Sabir (25), of Bhopalwala sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital, Daska.

