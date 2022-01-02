Youth killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a collision between a speeding tractor-trolley and a motorcycle at Pasrur-Narowal Road, here on Sunday.

According to police, Ibrar, 22, was going on motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit his two-wheeler near Fateh Gojran.

Resultantly, he fell onto road and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while the tractor driver managed to escape.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.