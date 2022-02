SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Monday.

According to police, the accident took place at Sargodha-Mianwali road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, killing motorcyclistMuhammad Ahsan, resident of Muhallah Islampura on the spot.

Police registered a case against the car driver.