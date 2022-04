SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident in Quaidabad police limits, here on Sunday.

Police said Saifullah, 15, was riding a bike and going to home when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit him.

The victim fell down and succumbed to injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs and registered a case against the driver.