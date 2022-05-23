UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 01:46 PM

A youth was killed while his brother suffered injuries in a road accident near here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while his brother suffered injuries in a road accident near here Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, two brothers Nadeem (18) and Muhammad Saqlain (16) sons of Shoukat Ali were travelling on motorcycle near Niamuana Cattle Market, Samundri road when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler.

Nadeem died on the spot while Saqlain sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to hospital while the deceased was handed over to heirs, said rescue sources.

