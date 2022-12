(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Azan (13) was riding a motorcycle on Saidpur road near Punjab College when his two-wheeler collided with a donkey cart. He sustained critical injuriesand he was being shifted to hospital when he succumbedto his injuries.