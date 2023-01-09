Youth killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a collision between a dumper and a motorcycle in Daska here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Abdul Jabbar, 20 was riding a motorcycle near Raja Kaman Pull when his two-wheeler collided with a dumper as a result he sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the police.

Further investigation was under way.