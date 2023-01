SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and mini truck at Defence Road, Sialkot on Thursday.

According to rescue spokesperson, a 17-year-old youth (Allah Rakha) was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and mini truck at Defence Road, Sialkot. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries and died on way to hospital.