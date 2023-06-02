Youth killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A youth was killed when a tractor trolley hit the motorcycle on Jarranwala road some 3-km away from Satiana city here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that the deceased, identified as Muhammad Amir,22, suffered head injuries and died on the spot while the pillion rider Rashid suffered injuries and shifted to THQ hospital.

They victims were residents of Chak no 35-JB.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities,said rescue.