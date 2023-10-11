Youth killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth was crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A youth was crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that an unknown youth was crossing Sammundri Road near Chak 248/R-B when a speeding car ran over him.

As a result, the ill-fated youth received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas the car driver managed to escape from the scene along with four-wheeler.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for its identification, he added.