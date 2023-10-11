Open Menu

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Youth killed in road accident

A youth was crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A youth was crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that an unknown youth was crossing Sammundri Road near Chak 248/R-B when a speeding car ran over him.

As a result, the ill-fated youth received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas the car driver managed to escape from the scene along with four-wheeler.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for its identification, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Car Died Road Accident From

Recent Stories

Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: ..

Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: Secy Mines

2 minutes ago
 Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flight ..

Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flights: officials

2 minutes ago
 Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitaliz ..

Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitalized soon

2 minutes ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalis ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigeniza ..

16 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petit ..

May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 case ..

16 minutes ago
 Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs pai ..

Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in KP: Minister

16 minutes ago
Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga v ..

Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

30 minutes ago
 Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: D ..

Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: DC Kohat

30 minutes ago
 Timely control of crop pests imperative for food s ..

Timely control of crop pests imperative for food security: Chief Scientist AARI

30 minutes ago
 CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochist ..

CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochistan

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of ..

Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of climate risk: Dr Iqrar

23 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher ..

Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher case

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan