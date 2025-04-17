Open Menu

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 08:55 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle, here on Thursday.

According to a rescue spokesman, the accident occurred on Defence Road when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of 32-year-old Muzammil on the spot.

Rescue officials said that the youth was a resident of Qila Kalarwala area of Pasrur tehsil.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

