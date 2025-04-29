Youth killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, Muhammad Wasim (20) was going

to Adda Bin Morh on a motorcycle when a rashly driven rickshaw

hit his two-wheeler in Jamalira locality.

Wasim sustained critical head injuries and he was taken to a nearby

hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The rickshaw driver

sped away.

A case has been registered against rickshaw driver.

Further investigation was underway.