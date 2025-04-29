Youth Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, Muhammad Wasim (20) was going
to Adda Bin Morh on a motorcycle when a rashly driven rickshaw
hit his two-wheeler in Jamalira locality.
Wasim sustained critical head injuries and he was taken to a nearby
hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The rickshaw driver
sped away.
A case has been registered against rickshaw driver.
Further investigation was underway.
