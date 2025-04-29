Open Menu

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Youth killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, Muhammad Wasim (20) was going

to Adda Bin Morh on a motorcycle when a rashly driven rickshaw

hit his two-wheeler in Jamalira locality.

Wasim sustained critical head injuries and he was taken to a nearby

hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The rickshaw driver

sped away.

A case has been registered against rickshaw driver.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

10 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

16 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

22 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

17 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

17 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan