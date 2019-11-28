UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

Youth killed in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near basti Cheena on Indus highway here on Thursday.

According to Saddar Jampur police,Muhammad Rafique Daha,30- year-old, resident of Jaampur city was travelling to his home on motorcycle,when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler at the basti Cheena Indus highway road.

Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.

Police started investigation into the incident.

