Youth killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between mini truck and loader rickshaw here at Adda Tupal on Monday.

According to police sources, Ejaz Bhatti resident of Daira Din Panah was returning home from the market on a loader rickshaw.

All of a sudden, a speeding mini truck collided with the rickshaw near Adda Tupal. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Kot Addu police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu and started the investigations into the incident.

Police sources said that the accident was occurred due to overspeeding of the mini truck. Sources said that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.