UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Youth killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between mini truck and loader rickshaw here at Adda Tupal on Monday.

According to police sources, Ejaz Bhatti resident of Daira Din Panah was returning home from the market on a loader rickshaw.

All of a sudden, a speeding mini truck collided with the rickshaw near Adda Tupal. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Kot Addu police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu and started the investigations into the incident.

Police sources said that the accident was occurred due to overspeeding of the mini truck. Sources said that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Died Kot Addu Market All From Mini

Recent Stories

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

11 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

41 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.