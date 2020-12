Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

A 16-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Tarkhanawala police limits here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A 16-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Tarkhanawala police limits here on Saturday.

Police sources said that Javaid Hassan, resident of Silky village,tehsil Sahiwal was going back to home from market on his motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit him near Sajoka morr.Consequently,Javaid suffered serious injuries and died on the spot .

Police registered a case against the dumper driver.