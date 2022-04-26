Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur city police station on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur city police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place near River Jhehlum bridge where a rashly driven vehicle hit a motorcycle, killing Muhammad Hafeez on the spot and injuring his pillion rider Akbar Hayyat.

The rescue team shifted the body and injured to the THQ hospital Shahpur.

A case has been registered against the vehicle driver.