UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

A youth died in an incident of road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth died in an incident of road accident in Sillanwali police limits. Police sources said Tuesday that 25 years old Shahid Ali resident of Sillanwali was coming back home on motorcycle from his shop when a speedy driven car hit the motorbike near Sillanwali main road as a result Shahid died on the spot while the driver left the car and fled from scene.

Police have registered case against driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Car Died Road Accident Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues Decree establishing Citizens&#0 ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets swing after virus sparks Wall St col ..

7 minutes ago

VW warns of 'very difficult' year in virus crisis

6 minutes ago

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

18 minutes ago

Wuhan Zall back in China - and straight into coron ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of pa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.