Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

A youth died in an incident of road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth died in an incident of road accident in Sillanwali police limits. Police sources said Tuesday that 25 years old Shahid Ali resident of Sillanwali was coming back home on motorcycle from his shop when a speedy driven car hit the motorbike near Sillanwali main road as a result Shahid died on the spot while the driver left the car and fled from scene.

Police have registered case against driver and started investigation.