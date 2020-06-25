Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

A Youth was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A Youth was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Bilal, 22, resident of 49 NB, was traveling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a speeding dumper collided with the two-wheeler.Consequently,he received serious injuries and shifted to local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered case and started investigation.