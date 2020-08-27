Youth killed in road mishap

A speeding auto rickshaw allegedly hit a young motorcyclist at GT Road near TP Link canal in Daira Din Pannah area on Thursday evening

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A speeding auto rickshaw allegedly hit a young motorcyclist at GT Road near TP Link canal in Daira Din Pannah area on Thursday evening.

Police sources said that M Zeeshan (16) had head injury in the accident and died while pillion rider sustained injuries.

They informed that auto driver managed to flee from the scene while body of Zeeshan was handed over to heirs after legal process.

Daira Din Pannah Police have registered a case and started tracing the driver, they concluded.