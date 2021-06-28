UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Youth killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) -:A youth was killed in a road accident in Phularwan police limits, said police on Monday.

A citizen, Moazam, 27, resident of Bhaki village, was going to Sargodha in a car at high speed when the vehicle hit a roadside tree, near Dhori,said police.

On getting information, Rescue team reached to the spot and shifted the injured to RHC Phularwan. However, Moazam succumbed to his injuries.

More Stories From Pakistan

