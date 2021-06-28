Youth killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) -:A youth was killed in a road accident in Phularwan police limits, said police on Monday.

A citizen, Moazam, 27, resident of Bhaki village, was going to Sargodha in a car at high speed when the vehicle hit a roadside tree, near Dhori,said police.

On getting information, Rescue team reached to the spot and shifted the injured to RHC Phularwan. However, Moazam succumbed to his injuries.