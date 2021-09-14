UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Youth killed in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was killed in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near head Muhammad wala here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that, Aslam (25) years R/O headworks Muhammad wala was returning home from market on motorcycle.

Suddenly, a speeding tractor trolley smashed the motorcycle near Chenab rut hotel.

Resultantly, the victim sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, they informed.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for legal formalities.

taq/mjk/1814 hrs

