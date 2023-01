(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed, while another was severely injured in a motorcycle-truck collision at Kingra road here on Wednesday.

According to rescue1122, motorcyclist Ayaz Baig (13) was killed on the spot, while pillion rider Awais(17) suffered critical injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital,said rescue 1122.