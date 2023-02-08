Youth killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station here early Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 25-year-old Rehan (delivery boy),resident of Jhumra, was on his way to deliver pizza when his two-wheeler collided with another motorcycle on Chiniot-Jhumra Road.

He received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway,he added.