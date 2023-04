SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A youth was killed when a speeding tractor trolley hit his motorbike near Chak 119 SB here on Tuesday.

Sillanwli police said that the victim was identified as Ahmad Nawaz, 19, resident of Chak no 158 SB.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities,besides registering a case against the driver.