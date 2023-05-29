Youth Killed In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A youth was killed when a speeding tractor-trolley hit his motorcycle in the limits of Darya Khan police station here on Monday.
According to the police, Maqsood Ahmad (15) was traveling to school when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler.Consequently,he suffered severe head injury and died on the spot.
Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.