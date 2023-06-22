Youth killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Youth was killed when a speeding hi-ace hit him near the suburban area of the city, police said.

The passenger van struck the victim riding on motorbike head-on at Adda Ghulam Ali intersection.

as a result, the youth named Mehsood Ahmad belonging to Mohana clan, was died on the spot.

The driver, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

The hi-ace was moving from Muzaffargarh to Kot Addu and the accident was caused due to over-speeding, the police added.

Police have started investigations.