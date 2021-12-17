Youth Killed In Road Mishap In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 02:42 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A 23-year-old youth was killed when a speeding dumper hit the motorcycle near chak 111-SB in Atta Shaheed Police limits on Friday.
Police said the victim was identified as Adnan Ahmed (23) resident of chak 111-SB.
A case was registered case,while further investigation was underway.