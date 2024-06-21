Youth killed in robbery in Baldia

A youth was shot and killed while resisting a robbery attempt in Baldia area on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A youth was shot and killed while resisting a robbery attempt in Baldia area on Friday.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Muhammad Sarwar, 23, son of Muhammad Anwar. Sarwar was shot during the struggle.

The deceased was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to apprehend the suspects involved.