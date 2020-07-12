Youth killed in roof collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while his father sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that an old roof of a house of Khushi Muhammad caved in due to rain.

As a result, Khushi Muhammad (58) and his son Naveed (32) were buried beneath the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from debrisbut Naveed breathed his last on the spot while Khushi Muhammad was shifted to hospitalin critical condition.