SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A 20-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a train near chak 19 in Sillanwali police.

Police said here on Wednesday, Sheraz s/o Shair Muhammad r/o Multan was crossing the rail track when a Millat express train hit and ran over him.

The body was shifted to Multan after completing medico-legal formalities.