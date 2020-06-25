Youth killed mother,sister in Sargodha

A youth was killed his mother and sister in Mid Ranjha police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth was killed his mother and sister in Mid Ranjha police limits on Thursday.

According to police,Noor-ul-hassan (24), resident of Ghous Muhammad Wala, suspected that his 22-year-old sister, Imtiaz Bibi had illicit relations with a man of the same locality.

On the day of incident, he had an altercation with his sister and mother Shehnaz Bibi over the matter and in fit of rage,the accused killed his mother and sister by hitting them with axe repeatedly.

However,he managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of deceased's Father Iqbal Hussain, police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.