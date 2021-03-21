Youth killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A youth was killed in road a mishap here in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station on Sunday.

According to police, 35-year-old Mohammad Shakeel was hit by an unidentified speeding van on Balaywala Khowa road near Sarai Mughal area.

Shakeel, only brother of six sisters, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot .

The unidentified van driver sped away his vehicle from the scene.

Police rushed to the spot,assumed custody of the body and shifted it to a local hospital Further investigation was underway.