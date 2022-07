(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was killed and his brother was injured in an accident near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a motorcycle and a rickshaw collided with each other on Satiana Road in the limits of Saddar police.

As a result, Jahanzeb, 17, was killed on the spot while his brother Ali Sher ,15, was injured.

They were residents of Younas Town.