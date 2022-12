(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in an accident between a motorcycle and a van near Awan Chowk, Pasrur Road, on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 17-year-old Nouman was travelling on his bikewhen a speeding van hit him. Resultantly, he received serious injuries anddied on way to a hospital.