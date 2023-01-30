Youth killed on road

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Urban Area police limits here on Monday.

Police said Naveed, 28, of Chak 23 SB was going home on a motorcycle from Raza Garden when a rashly-driven car hit him near Khayyam Chowk .

Consequently, he died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police handed over the body to the family and registered a case against thedriver who fled away.