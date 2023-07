SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was killed while another injured in an accident on Gujranwala Road, tehsil Daska.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 22-year-old Adnan was killed on the spot whilean unidentified youth was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a buson Gujranwala Road, tehsil Daska.