Youth Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A youth was hit to death by a truck at College Chowk, Daska on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a fast-moving dumper truck hit 15-year-old Bilawal

who was travelling on a motorcycle in College Chowk, Chungi No 6.

The youth was a resident of Bahawalpur while the body was shifted

to the THQ Hospital Daska.

