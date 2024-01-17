Youth killed on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A youth was hit to death by a truck at College Chowk, Daska on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a fast-moving dumper truck hit 15-year-old Bilawal

who was travelling on a motorcycle in College Chowk, Chungi No 6.

The youth was a resident of Bahawalpur while the body was shifted

to the THQ Hospital Daska.