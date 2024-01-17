Youth Killed On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A youth was hit to death by a truck at College Chowk, Daska on Wednesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, a fast-moving dumper truck hit 15-year-old Bilawal
who was travelling on a motorcycle in College Chowk, Chungi No 6.
The youth was a resident of Bahawalpur while the body was shifted
to the THQ Hospital Daska.
