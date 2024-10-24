Open Menu

Youth Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Youth killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A youth was killed in an accident on Millat road here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Shahzad, 18, was travelling on his motorbike

when he was hit by a bus near Khajoorwala Bagh, Millat Road.

He suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a police station concerned.

