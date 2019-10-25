UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed On Road In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:11 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : A youth died and a woman was injured after a motorcycle he was driving was hit by a van at Bangla Wali Pul, Alipur road, near here on Friday.

The accident occurred after the van driver attempted to overtake another vehicle at high speed.

Deceased Abdul Mannan, 26, of Kamal Purdied on the spot, officials said.

