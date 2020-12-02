Youth killed on road in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident in Silanwali Police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Muhammad Naveed was going home on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit it near Silanwali road.

As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled.

The police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.