UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:31 PM

Youth killed on road in sargodha

A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident in Silanwali Police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident in Silanwali Police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Muhammad Naveed was going home on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit it near Silanwali road.

As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled.

The police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Road Died

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

31 seconds ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

26 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

5 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

5 minutes ago

Missing persons commission disposes of 4,782 cases ..

5 minutes ago

Fake accounts references against Zardari adjourned ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.