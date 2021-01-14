Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:17 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when a donkey-cart hit a motorcycle here in Jhawariyan police limits.
Police sources said on Thursday that 26-years-old Arsalan, resident of Kot Bhai khan, was riding a bike towards Jhawariyan when he collided with a donkey cart coming from the opposite side in heavy fog.
The youth suffered severe injuries. Rescue team shifted him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.