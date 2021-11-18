Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A 23-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.
The police said Muhammad Awais was going back to home on his motorcycle, when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him from behind near chak 8-NB.
As a result, he died on-the-spot while the driver fled.
Police registered a case and launched investigation.