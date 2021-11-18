UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:27 PM

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

A 23-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A 23-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

The police said Muhammad Awais was going back to home on his motorcycle, when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him from behind near chak 8-NB.

As a result, he died on-the-spot while the driver fled.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Road Accident Bhalwal From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Omani Sultan on Nation ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Omani Sultan on National Day

2 minutes ago
 US throws support behind treaty to curb plastic

US throws support behind treaty to curb plastic

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 37,374 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 37,374 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir tests positive for COVID-19

Muhammad Amir tests positive for COVID-19

16 minutes ago
 Social Welfare Department to open another 'Panahga ..

Social Welfare Department to open another 'Panahgah' at Nishtar hospital

13 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police arrest proclaimed offender

Bahawalpur police arrest proclaimed offender

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.