Youth killed on road in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Saifullah, 22, was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven truck hit and killed him near chak 4-SB and fled.

Police handed over the body to the family and registered a caseagainst the driver.