Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 04:18 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday.
Police said Saifullah, 22, was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven truck hit and killed him near chak 4-SB and fled.
Police handed over the body to the family and registered a caseagainst the driver.