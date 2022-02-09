UrduPoint.com

Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 04:18 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in an accident in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Saifullah, 22, was going home on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven truck hit and killed him near chak 4-SB and fled.

Police handed over the body to the family and registered a caseagainst the driver.

>