Youth Killed On Road In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:03 PM

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

A young man was killed, while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident here on Thursday in Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A young man was killed, while pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident here on Thursday in Sahiwal police limits.

Police sources said a youth, Muhammad Ali Hassan ,r/o Farooka , and Mudassir were riding a motorcyclewhich got out of control and hit a tractor-trolley, near Sahiwal road.

Ali Hassan was killed on the spot ,whereas,Mudassir was shifted to nearby hospital for injuries' treatment. Police registered case against tractor driver.

