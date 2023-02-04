Youth killed on road in Sialkot

A youth was killed when a rickshaw overturned on Friday late night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was killed when a rickshaw overturned on Friday late night.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Saturday the accident occurred near Bichar Khana, Pasrur Road Daska Tehsil where a rickshaw turned turtle due to over-speeding.

As a result, Ali Raza (18) received head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.