Youth Killed On Road In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 07:23 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was killed when a rickshaw overturned on Friday late night.
Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Saturday the accident occurred near Bichar Khana, Pasrur Road Daska Tehsil where a rickshaw turned turtle due to over-speeding.
As a result, Ali Raza (18) received head injuries and died on the spot.
Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.