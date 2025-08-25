Youth Killed, Other Injured On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while a pillion-rider injured in an accident near here on Monday.
According to the Rescue-1122, 18-year-old Faisal and 14-year-old Ahsan
were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a tractor-trolley near Wange Pul,
an area on Jaranwala road.
As a result, Faisal died on the spot while Ahsan suffered head injuries. The rescue
team provided first aid to the injured and later on shifted to the THQ hospital Jaranwala.
