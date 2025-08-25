Youth killed, other injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while a pillion-rider injured in an accident near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue-1122, 18-year-old Faisal and 14-year-old Ahsan

were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a tractor-trolley near Wange Pul,

an area on Jaranwala road.

As a result, Faisal died on the spot while Ahsan suffered head injuries. The rescue

team provided first aid to the injured and later on shifted to the THQ hospital Jaranwala.